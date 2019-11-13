Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent ENT Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 106, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller made us feel comfortable and at ease discussing the procedure my son was going to have and now since we left Dr. Miller my son wants to go to the doctor for everything lol. He left a huge impression on my son and that makes my heart smile. Thank You Dr. Miller :-)
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1528048923
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.