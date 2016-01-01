Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DO is a Pulmonologist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at The Heart Center of the Oranges (WO2) in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.