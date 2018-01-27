Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Affiliated Foot and Ankle Specialists of Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 203, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 365-2208
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
I am very happy with the care Dr. Miller has provided. He is caring and trusting. He did a great job with the surgery on my foot.
- English, Italian and Spanish
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
