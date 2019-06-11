See All Otolaryngologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.

Dr. Milewski works at Valley ENT Associates in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
Dr. Jeff Wells, MD
2 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley ENT Associates
    2551 MCLEOD DR S, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8620
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Marlette Regional Hospital
  • Mckenzie Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paranasal Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Choice
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milewski?

    Jun 11, 2019
    My experience with the office staff and Dr. Milewski was very pleasant and professional. My waiting room time was minimal and I found the doctor to be easy to talk to and personable.
    Rose Watz — Jun 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milewski to family and friends

    Dr. Milewski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milewski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609939743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Johns Oakland Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngic Allergy, Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milewski works at Valley ENT Associates in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Milewski’s profile.

    Dr. Milewski has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Milewski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.