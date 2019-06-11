Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.



Dr. Milewski works at Valley ENT Associates in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.