Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Milewski, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngic Allergy. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Marlette Regional Hospital and Mckenzie Health System.
Valley ENT Associates2551 MCLEOD DR S, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-8620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
My experience with the office staff and Dr. Milewski was very pleasant and professional. My waiting room time was minimal and I found the doctor to be easy to talk to and personable.
- St Johns Oakland Hosp
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngic Allergy, Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
