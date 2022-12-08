Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mihalek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Ct and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Mihalek works at Starling Physicians OB / GYN in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.