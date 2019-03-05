Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Michael, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.