Dr. Jeffrey Michael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Michael, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Univ. Nephrology Associates Llp530 1st Ave Ste 4B, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0705
NYU Langone Nephrology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 20, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-0705
Lower Manhattan Dialysis Cente323 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0705
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
THIS IS HOW A DOCTOR SHOULD BE! I was surprised to find someone so brilliant, knowledgeable, sensitive to my needs and extremely efficient. I was late to the appointment because of the subways and weather, but he accepted me anyway. Not only that, but he pent a lot of time with me, something other doctors don't do these days. He called me as soon as my test results were in, to ease my worries about my kidneys. I wish he were my PCP as I literally trust him with my life. Thank you Dr. Michael. I
About Dr. Jeffrey Michael, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
