Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Metzger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Metzger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Metzger works at
Locations
-
1
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
-
2
Danbury Medical Group LLC100 Reserve Rd Ste A4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzger?
Dr. Metzger and his staff are incredibly knowledgeable, thorough, and super friendly. Dr. Metzger takes his time in each appointment and is sure to answer any and all questions I have.
About Dr. Jeffrey Metzger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558328344
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger works at
Dr. Metzger speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.