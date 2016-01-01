Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Meter works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.