Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.

Dr. Meter works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Hospital
    41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Ankle Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery

Ankle Fracture
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Achilles Tendinitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release
Chronic Neck Pain
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Knee Sprain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Low Back Pain
Meniscus Surgery
PET-CT Scan
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Synovial Biopsy
Total Hip Replacement
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Meter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023074796
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spinecare
    Residency
    • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
