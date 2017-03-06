See All Pediatricians in Anaheim, CA
Pediatrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Messinger works at Eclipse Medical Group in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Eclipse Medical Group
    478 S Anaheim Hills Rd, Anaheim, CA 92807 (714) 282-5437
    St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group
    2212 E 4th St Ste 201, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (714) 288-3230

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Newborn Jaundice
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  Acne
  Anemia
  Anxiety
  Asthma
  Cough
  Diarrhea
  Ear Ache
  Fever
  Hives
  Impetigo
  Injuries
  Nausea
  Obesity
  Phimosis
  Polyuria
  Rash
  Ringworm
  Stye
  Tremor
  Warts
  Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Gateway Health Plan
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Inland Empire Health Plan
    Monarch Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    PHCS
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 06, 2017
    Dr Messenger is great! Always asked courteous questions and is a great listener to my concerns. He assess our health issues carefully and very professional.
    Scott in Anaheim, CA — Mar 06, 2017
    Pediatrics
    English
    1942358932
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Jefferson Medical College
    RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Messinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Messinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

