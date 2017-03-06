Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Messinger works at
Locations
Eclipse Medical Group478 S Anaheim Hills Rd, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 282-5437
St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group2212 E 4th St Ste 201, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 288-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Messenger is great! Always asked courteous questions and is a great listener to my concerns. He assess our health issues carefully and very professional.
About Dr. Jeffrey Messinger, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Jefferson Medical College
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Messinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.