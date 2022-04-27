Dr. Jeffrey Menashe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menashe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Menashe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Menashe, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr
Dr. Menashe works at
Compass Oncology5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 256, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I regard Dr. Menashe’s care as that of the highest quality. Although his schedule is well filled, he does not rush me or take shortcuts and is ever ready to answer my questions. He knows my issues from one appointment to the next and you can tell by his behavior that the good health and comfort of his patients truly matter to him and that his recommendations are not based upon mere routine or private agendas, but what he feels is for the best, in that circumstance.
- Medical Oncology
- English, French
- 1871596551
- Hutchinson Canc Rsch Ctr
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Menashe speaks French.
