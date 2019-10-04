Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Meiring, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reynoldsburg, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Meiring works at Metropolitan Family Care Inc in Reynoldsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.