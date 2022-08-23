Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. McNeil works at
Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Hays930 Kohlers Xing Ste 650, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 651-8420
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McNeil has great rapport with the patient. He was attentive to my situation and answered all my questions to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Jeffrey McNeil, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Willford Hall Med Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.