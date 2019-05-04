See All Family Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Jeffrey McMichael, MD

Family Medicine
4 (31)
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey McMichael, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. McMichael works at Family Care Specialists in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Family Care Specialists
    1300 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 (865) 584-2146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Perimenopause
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. McMichael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMichael works at Family Care Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. McMichael’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. McMichael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMichael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

