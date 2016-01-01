Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. McMahon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wcmc Eye Associates Retina1305 York Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2020
-
2
Ophthalmology- Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William St Fl 12, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-2327
-
3
Weill Greenberg Center36 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions (646) 962-2327
-
4
WillsEye Hospital840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMahon?
About Dr. Jeffrey McMahon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407261183
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.