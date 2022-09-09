Overview

Dr. Jeffrey McKenna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKenna works at Valley ENT, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.