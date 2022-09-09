Dr. Jeffrey McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey McKenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey McKenna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Valley ENT, PC5110 E Warner Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 753-2591
Valley Ent2081 W Frye Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 753-1459
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Arizona Specialty Surgery Center2905 W Warner Rd Ste 10, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 386-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr McKenna and I am very grateful that I was referred to him. He was nice and he was willing to spend time to explain medical details with me. I could tell he is the one I trust to come to for ENT issues.
About Dr. Jeffrey McKenna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609812296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
