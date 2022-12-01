See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. McGowen works at Texas Hip and Knee Center in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Texas Hip and Knee Center
    6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Baker's Cyst
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Hip Arthritis
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Arthritis
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteosarcoma
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spondylitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Very good and answered all my questions
    Anonymous — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1548262710
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Texas Hip and Knee Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Fort Wayne Med Edu Prgm
    Residency
    Medical Education
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey McGowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGowen works at Texas Hip and Knee Center in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. McGowen’s profile.

    Dr. McGowen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. McGowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.