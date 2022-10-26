Overview

Dr. Jeffrey McGee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Wellspace Roseville Community Health Center in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.