Dr. Jeffrey McCartney, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey McCartney, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. McCartney works at
Locations
Memphis Lung Physicians PC6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 508, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-5864
Birmingham Radiological Grp, PC2505 US Highway 431, Boaz, AL 35957 Directions (256) 593-8310
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and concerned with best patient care.
About Dr. Jeffrey McCartney, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902820004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
