Dr. Jeffrey Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Mayer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coronado Wellness6268 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 885-2072
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Thorough, professional, incredibly knowledgeable and very caring, works with you towards better health. Staff is helpful and friendly as well. Wait times can be long, but with excellent care it's not an issue to us.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mayer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538253620
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.