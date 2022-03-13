See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Matican works at Jeffrey Matican, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jeffrey Matican, MD
    309 ENGLE ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 503-1920

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Benign Tumor
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Impella Device
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Pericardial Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Syncope
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 13, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Matican and his staff could not be better. I was very frightened by some cardiac symptoms. Sensing my concern, Dr. Matican took me as a new patient and immediately fit me into his busy schedule. He gave me the time and reassurance I needed. This fine physician ordered numerous tests and kept me informed, again, demonstrating expertise and extreme patience. As most patients do, I look first for a physician who is known for his/her knowledge base. However, just as important to me is how I am treated. Dr. Matican is not only a fine physician but a warm, caring person who extends himself more than is expected. Without reservation, I recommend him to anyone seeking competent, concerned care.
    Janice Loschiavo — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487622247
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
    • Bellevue Hosp Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases St Luke'S-Roosevelt-St Lukes D, Internal Medicine St Luke'S-Roosevelt-St Lukes D, General Surgery
    • New York Medical College
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Jeffrey Matican, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matican is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matican has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matican has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matican works at Jeffrey Matican, MD in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Matican’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Matican. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matican.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matican, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matican appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

