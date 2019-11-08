Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Mathews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coral Desert Spine Surgery1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 879-7610
-
2
Rheumatology Clinic of Central Utah3650 N University Ave Ste 150, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 818-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
I've been a patient of Dr. Matthews for several years. I appreciate how Dr. M. listens to my concerns, analyzes lab results, and especially how he physically examines the joints that give me grief. Many doctors don't use their eyes and hands to determine a patient's condition anymore. At his clinic you can get all the lab tests, ultrasounds, x-rays, etc. that you need. There's no "You'll need to go _____ to get_____ and then get another appointment with me"! All of the nurse practitioners that have treated me have been knowledgeable, efficient and kind. The lab and testing professionals, the staff--including medical records--have been great to work with. Years ago I gave feedback on the old telephone system they had, and the office manager in Provo changed it to be patient friendly.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518968015
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.