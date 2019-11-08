See All Rheumatologists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (84)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Mathews works at Vista Healthcare Joint & Arthritis Center in Saint George, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Desert Spine Surgery
    1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 879-7610
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Clinic of Central Utah
    3650 N University Ave Ste 150, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 818-1940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar City Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?

    Nov 08, 2019
    I've been a patient of Dr. Matthews for several years. I appreciate how Dr. M. listens to my concerns, analyzes lab results, and especially how he physically examines the joints that give me grief. Many doctors don't use their eyes and hands to determine a patient's condition anymore. At his clinic you can get all the lab tests, ultrasounds, x-rays, etc. that you need. There's no "You'll need to go _____ to get_____ and then get another appointment with me"! All of the nurse practitioners that have treated me have been knowledgeable, efficient and kind. The lab and testing professionals, the staff--including medical records--have been great to work with. Years ago I gave feedback on the old telephone system they had, and the office manager in Provo changed it to be patient friendly.
    Beth Le — Nov 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mathews to family and friends

    Dr. Mathews' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mathews

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518968015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ut Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Mathews, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.