Dr. Jeffrey Masin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Masin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.
Locations
Jeffrey S Masin MD3085 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-0201Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly Ent. Takes time to listen and cares. Friendly staff, too. Professional and knows and does his job well. Attentive to your questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Masin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1982605549
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masin has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Masin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masin.
