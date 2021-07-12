Dr. Jeffrey Martone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Martone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Martone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Martone works at
Locations
-
1
Family Foot Care Center LLC11 Central Ave, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 289-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martone?
Dr. Martone was great. I'm a reluctant and difficult patient, he was up front with his advise. With his guidance I got through the bone spur surgery and healed up 100%. The Admin staff accommodated my schedule and I had zero billing issues.
About Dr. Jeffrey Martone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295760742
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martone works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Martone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.