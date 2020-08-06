Dr. Jeffrey Martin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, DO is a Dermatologist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Jeffrey N. Martin, D.O., FAOCD407 S 4TH ST, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-4236
Dermatology Associates of Birmingham, P.C.46 Medical Park Dr E # 405, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 836-1212
Eyelid Surgery15620 New Hampshire Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 768-2057
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
it was an easy visit and all went well, short wait time pleasant people to deal with. I was told at the pharmacy my ins. would not cover what he prescribed, so I did not get it. I don't know how dr. Martian found out that the co-pay for me was not affordable so I didn't get it but Dr. Martian paid for it himself and I was shocked when the drug store called and said for me to pick up my script free. THANKS, DR. MARTIAN
About Dr. Jeffrey Martin, DO
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083677926
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.