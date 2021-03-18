Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marks, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Marks works at Jeffrey A Marks DPM in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.