Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Markey works at
Locations
-
1
Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat4880 NE GOODVIEW CIR, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 478-3008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markey?
He is easy to communicate with and was honest about his recommendations. My surgery was medically necessary, not cosmetic. Followups have been well worth the time. It has been easy to communicate with him and his office staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Markey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255628848
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markey works at
Dr. Markey has seen patients for Broken Nose, Bell's Palsy and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Markey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.