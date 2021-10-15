Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Margolis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Margolis works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.