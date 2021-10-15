See All Oncologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Margolis, MD

Oncology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Margolis, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Margolis works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland Medical Group PC
    3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248) 477-0552
  2. 2
    Oakland Medical Group
    27900 Grand River Ave Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 (248) 477-0552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Limb Swelling
Lung Cancer
Malnutrition
Neutropenia
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteosarcoma
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cellulitis
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Gynecologic Cancer
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hodgkin's Disease
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mastodynia
Melanoma
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Osteoarthritis
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peritoneal Cancer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Rash
Reticulosarcoma
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Symptomatic Menopause
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Margolis not only has great credentials, he is also a caring Dr. Which is what cancer patients need. However his front desk staff could use some socialization skills. After my radiation I called to make an appt with Dr. Margolis before I started my medication. The person that answered the phone argued with me that I have 6 weeks of Chemo Treatment. Finally, she would not back down, So I asked to have the PA or NP call me. Another receptionist called back to tell me I was right. DUH!. No apology at all. For some patients that may be confused on their treatment that could of been a terrible conversation.
    — Oct 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Margolis, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1871577544
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • U Colo Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Margolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margolis has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.