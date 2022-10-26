See All Hand Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (116)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Marchessault works at Ballad Health Medical Associates Orthopedic Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Trauma Service
    410 State of Franklin Rd Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37601

  Johnson City Medical Center

Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Boutonniere Deformity Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 26, 2022
    I'd recommend him to anyone with hand or wrist problems awesome guy very good dr
    Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English
    1134114333
    Education & Certifications

    2009
    Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Malcolm Grow-Usaf Med Ctr
    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    University Of Massachusetts / Amherst
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchessault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marchessault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marchessault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marchessault works at Ballad Health Medical Associates Orthopedic Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Dr. Marchessault’s profile.

    Dr. Marchessault has seen patients for Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marchessault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchessault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchessault.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.