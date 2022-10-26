Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marchessault, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Marchessault works at Ballad Health Medical Associates Orthopedic Trauma Services, Johnson City, TN in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.