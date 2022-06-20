Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Marc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Marc works at Jeffrey C Marc MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.