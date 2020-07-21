Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Many, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Many works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Denver in Denver, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.