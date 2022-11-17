See All Sports Medicine Doctors in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Manning works at Affinity Sports Medicine, E Greenwich, RI in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Office
    5750 Post Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 681-2858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 17, 2022
    My wife has been seeing Dr Manning for some time now So I decided to see him because I have be having problems with my knees. Well it was worth it. From the staff and Dr Manning you cannot find a more carrying group of people that work there.after 1 day my leg is excellent. I highly recommend aDr Manning and his staff highly. He is the best in Rhode Island
    William C — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Manning, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932212081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMass
    Residency
    • Brown Univ
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
