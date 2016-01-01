See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.

Dr. Mangel works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metrohealth Medical Center
    2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-5890
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Family Physicians Associates Inc
    4330 W 150Th St, Cleveland, OH 44135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 251-6990
    Kaiser Permanente
    12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-4444
    3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 957-9959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Main Campus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679689913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

