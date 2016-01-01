Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Mangel works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.