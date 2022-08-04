Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mandel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at SOUTHCOAST MEDICAL GROUP in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.