Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (21)
17 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Manchio works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Tigard, OR and Milwaukie, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northwest Center for Colorectal Health, LLC, Portland, OR
    9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 254-9884
    Colorectal Health Northwest
    18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Rd Ste 207, Tigard, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 216-5380
    Colorectal Health NW
    3033 Se Monroe St, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 216-5380
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal Fissure

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr. Manchio and his staff were incredibly professional, informative, and made me feel comfortable throughout my entire treatment. I particularly loved his nurse that prepped me for my initial office visit, she was excellent at calming my nerves. My surgery was successful, my pain was tolerable, and I healed nicely with no infection. I received texts daily to check on my progress, but didn't see them the first week because my phone sent them to spam, so check your spam folder after surgery. I would highly recommend his office.
    Stacia — Sep 03, 2021
    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528192218
    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Dr. Manchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manchio has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

