Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Manchio works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR with other offices in Tigard, OR and Milwaukie, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.