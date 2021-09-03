Dr. Manchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Manchio works at
Locations
Northwest Center for Colorectal Health, LLC, Portland, OR9155 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (971) 254-9884
Colorectal Health Northwest18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Rd Ste 207, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 216-5380
Colorectal Health NW3033 Se Monroe St, Milwaukie, OR 97222 Directions (503) 216-5380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manchio and his staff were incredibly professional, informative, and made me feel comfortable throughout my entire treatment. I particularly loved his nurse that prepped me for my initial office visit, she was excellent at calming my nerves. My surgery was successful, my pain was tolerable, and I healed nicely with no infection. I received texts daily to check on my progress, but didn't see them the first week because my phone sent them to spam, so check your spam folder after surgery. I would highly recommend his office.
About Dr. Jeffrey Manchio, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Colon and Rectal Surgery Fellowship
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchio works at
Dr. Manchio has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchio.
