Dr. Jeffrey Mallin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mallin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
New York Neurologic Associates3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 488-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallin?
Very thorough
About Dr. Jeffrey Mallin, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1417920604
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mallin speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.