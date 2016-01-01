See All Dermatologists in Leominster, MA
Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD

Dermatology
5 (121)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD is a dermatologist in Leominster, MA. Dr. Mailhot completed a residency at University of Massachusetts. He currently practices at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Leominster, MA and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital. Dr. Mailhot is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology PC
    80 Erdman Way Ste 100, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna

About Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1588722540
Education & Certifications

  • University of Massachusetts
  • Maine Medical Center
  • University of Massachusetts Medical School
  • University of Massachusetts Amherst
  • Dermatology
  • Emerson Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 121 ratings
Patient Ratings (121)
5 Star
(120)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
