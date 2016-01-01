Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailhot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD is a dermatologist in Leominster, MA. Dr. Mailhot completed a residency at University of Massachusetts. He currently practices at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Leominster, MA and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital. Dr. Mailhot is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology PC80 Erdman Way Ste 100, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 371-7010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
About Dr. Jeffrey Mailhot, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Maine Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Emerson Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
