Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
MedStar Georgetown Physicians Group - Neuroscience Center110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 908-1358Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My visit involved major surgery to remove a tumor. From the time I first met him in the ICU, he was very professional and personable. His explanations of my situation were very good and very much appreciated. It helped me understand my situation and gave me much confidence in the process. The surgery he performed was the best and the results were better. I continue to see him for follow-up visits and appreciate his expertise.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mai, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013025857
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Washington|University Of Washington
- University of Washington, Seattle|University Of Washington|University of Washington, Seattle
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
