Dr. Jeffrey Madden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Madden works at UNITED HOSPITAL CENTER in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.