Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM

Podiatry
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Lynn works at Gentle Foot Care in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Gentle Foot Care Inc
    3255 E LIVINGSTON AVE, Columbus, OH 43227 (614) 239-9444
    DHC Inc
    595 E Broad St Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43215 (614) 221-6870

  Dublin Methodist Hospital
  OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 08, 2022
    Excellent- addressed all of my concerns and care exceeded expectations. Marvin Ellis
    Marvin Ellis — Jan 08, 2022
    Podiatry
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1831117043
    Dr. Jeffrey Lynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

