Dr. Jeffrey Lux, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lux, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe, LA.
Locations
Dr. Jeffrey S Lux DPM2220 Justice St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Lux is very nice and has a great bedside manner. He explains everything in way that is easy to understand and takes his time with you. He never rushes through your appointment. Now his office equipment looks like it came over on the Mayflower, but he knows his feet.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lux, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518929587
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.