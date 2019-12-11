Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lupovitch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Lupovitch works at Insight Ophthalmology Pllc in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.