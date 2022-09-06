Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lumerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lumerman works at Pro Health Care Associates LLP in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.