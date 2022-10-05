Dr. Jeffrey Lue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lue, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Lue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Legacy Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6501 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 322-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
I arrived on time and was seen in only a few minutes. Dr. Lue and his assistant put me at ease immediately with their friendly and professional attitudes. X-rays are done right there, which is very efficient. Dr. Lue reviewed the X-ray, examined my shoulder and explained the diagnosis and treatment. He answered my questions so well, that I can say I actually enjoyed the appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- U TX-Houston The Methodist Hosp
- USC/USC-LAC Med Ctr
- USC & LAC Med Ctr
- UMDNJ Univ Hosp UMDNJ NJMS
- New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lue speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
