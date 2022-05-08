See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (20)
Dr. Jeffrey Lucido, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Lucido works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge
    6740 4th Ave Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220
(929) 455-2000

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    May 08, 2022
    I have been under Dr Lucidos care for many years regarding various foot problems and osteoarthritic conditions. His care, treatment and monitoring of my conditions have enabled me to remain functioning and have a quality of life. His medical competency in the 10 years of treatment and his compassion as a human being have helped me tremendously. Dr Tornatore
    Dr Tornatore — May 08, 2022
    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1568428977
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Villanova
    • Foot Surgery
