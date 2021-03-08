Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Lovallo works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.