Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Lovallo works at
Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Directions (703) 892-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
My experience was amazing. He operated on my middle finger for trigger finger. It is perfect now and everything went well. He is a caring competent doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518986348
- Harvard Med School
- University Conn
- Hahnemann University
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Miami
