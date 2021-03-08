See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Lovallo works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206
(703) 892-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Limb Pain
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 08, 2021
    My experience was amazing. He operated on my middle finger for trigger finger. It is perfect now and everything went well. He is a caring competent doctor.
    ASTER Dawit — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1518986348
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med School
    • University Conn
    • Hahnemann University
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Lovallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lovallo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lovallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lovallo works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lovallo’s profile.

    Dr. Lovallo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovallo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

