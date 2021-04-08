Dr. Jeffrey Lou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lou, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from VCU/MCV School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Lou works at
Locations
Virginia Urology Center, PC9101 Stony Point Dr Fl 2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-6819
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lou for 5 years. He is excellent. He is thorough. He proficient. Up to date. When I have questions, he answers them well. And, he may have saved my life. On one of my visits he recommended I have a cystoscopy, more as a precaution than an initial concern. During the process he said he saw a faint streak in the bladder lining...but thought it was nothing, but still he decided to surgically remove the streak and have it biopsied. And it was precancerous. No problems since, but monitors me every six months.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lou, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679729446
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- VCU/MCV School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lou has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.