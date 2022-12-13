Dr. Jeffrey Loria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Loria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Loria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Eastside Medical Associates PC178 E 85th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 288-2278
James M. Vogel MD PC111 E 88th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 288-2278
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Loria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1912962069
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
