Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Lord, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Lord works at Steven C. Kronlage, MD PA in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.