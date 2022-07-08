Dr. Jeffrey Loomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Loomer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Xray Physicians Ltd.2001 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pm
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Loomer, Taylor his PA and the whole staff were wonderful. After trying for 7 months to get an appointment with Rheumatologist, when I called Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology appointment person was kind and listened to my dilemma gave me appointment and I was so grateful for her kindness, ( I am embarrassed to say I don’t remember her name) I was so taken a back by thoughtful help I had received. Taylor is completely thorough and kind and funny. Dr. Loomer was easy to talk to and was genuinely concerned. Again I am so grateful for find them.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003824442
- Dartmouth/hitchcock Med Center
- New Britain Gen Hosp
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- St George's University
- Rheumatology
Dr. Loomer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loomer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.