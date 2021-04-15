Dr. Jeffrey Lombard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Lombard, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Lombard, DO is an Urology Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their residency with Hershey Medical Center
Locations
Tampa Bay Surgical Group, LLC2039 Indian Rocks Rd S, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 349-6780Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Impotence Care Center13201 Walsingham Rd Ste 100, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 349-6779
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired firefighter/paramedic and my wife is an RN, who worked with Dr Lombard as an Intern. There isn't enough room for me to say enough good things about Doc. With his insistence and my reluctance, he probably saved my life, or at least improved the quality, when he insisted on a biopsy two years in a row and I thought it unnecessary. I have been through several surgeries w/Dr. Lombard. I moved away from the Largo area 25 years ago but still drive the 5 hours round trip to see the best Urologist that I or my wife have ever met. We also appreciate Bobbie and the rest of his staff who are very professional and helpful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Lombard, DO
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Medical Center
- Suncoast Hospital
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombard has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.